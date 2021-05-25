中文網
    News
    Semiconductor equipment billings rise again
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Billings among North American manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment topped US$3 billion for the fourth consecutive month in April 2021, which also marked the fifth consecutive month of sequential increases, according to SEMI.

    North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$3.41 billion in billings worldwide in April 2021 (three-month average basis), SEMI disclosed. The billings figure is 4.1% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.27 billion in March, and is 49.5% above the April 2020 billings level of US$2.28 billion.

    "Equipment manufacturers continue to log steady growth as the industry works to meet accelerating demand for semiconductors across a wide range of end-market segments," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO.

