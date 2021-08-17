中文網
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    3h 28min ago
    Samsung, Hisense and TCL maintain aggressive panel purchases for TVs
    3h 45min ago
    Shennan Circuits to build production capacity for ABF substrates
    3h 58min ago
    HDI PCB makers see orders pick up
    4h 5min ago
    Macronix to enhance 3D NAND, advanced NOR flash offerings
    4h 10min ago
    Inductor maker Tai-Tech gearing up for another capacity expansion
    4h 17min ago
    Compal and Realtek to form JV, sources say
    4h 18min ago
    Phison striving to secure supply commitments from NAND chip vendors
    4h 18min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Nuvoton to raise foundry quotes by 15%, report says
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    MCU specialist Nuvoton Technology, which has merged with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions (PSCS), has reportedly notified customers about a 15% price hike for its contract manufacturing services starting September 1, 2021.

    The new pricing will be applied to not only new contracts but also the existing ones that are still queuing up for fulfillment, according to a report by Taiwan's TechNews.

    Nuvoton already has a 6-inch fab, but has the majority of its MCU products fabricated at 8-inch and 12-inch fabs operated by TSMC and UMC, according to industry sources. Acquiring PSCS, which has been renamed to Nuvoton Technology Japan (NTCJ), gives Nuvoton one more 6-inch fab.

    Located in Japan, the 6-inch fab formerly owned by PSCS may be shut down as early as one year later, Nuvoton president Sean Tai was quoted as saying in previous reports. NTCJ will integrate its resources, particularly associated with automotive MCU production, with Nuvoton's plant in Taiwan, according to Tai.

    NTCJ also operates 8- and 12-inch JV fabs with Tower Jazz Semiconductor, which can provide Nuvoton more foundry capacity, Tai indicated. The synergies from Nuvoton's 2019 acquisition of PSCS have started paying off, said Tai when disclosing Nuvoton's profit results for second-quarter 2021.

    Nuvoton is a logic IC subsidiary of specialty memory chipmaker Winbond Electronics and has made a positive contribution to the parent company's profitability thus far this year.

