Nuvoton to raise foundry quotes by 15%, report says

MCU specialist Nuvoton Technology, which has merged with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions (PSCS), has reportedly notified customers about a 15% price hike for its contract manufacturing services starting September 1, 2021.

The new pricing will be applied to not only new contracts but also the existing ones that are still queuing up for fulfillment, according to a report by Taiwan's TechNews.

Nuvoton already has a 6-inch fab, but has the majority of its MCU products fabricated at 8-inch and 12-inch fabs operated by TSMC and UMC, according to industry sources. Acquiring PSCS, which has been renamed to Nuvoton Technology Japan (NTCJ), gives Nuvoton one more 6-inch fab.

Located in Japan, the 6-inch fab formerly owned by PSCS may be shut down as early as one year later, Nuvoton president Sean Tai was quoted as saying in previous reports. NTCJ will integrate its resources, particularly associated with automotive MCU production, with Nuvoton's plant in Taiwan, according to Tai.

NTCJ also operates 8- and 12-inch JV fabs with Tower Jazz Semiconductor, which can provide Nuvoton more foundry capacity, Tai indicated. The synergies from Nuvoton's 2019 acquisition of PSCS have started paying off, said Tai when disclosing Nuvoton's profit results for second-quarter 2021.

Nuvoton is a logic IC subsidiary of specialty memory chipmaker Winbond Electronics and has made a positive contribution to the parent company's profitability thus far this year.