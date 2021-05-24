Chips + components
Nuvoton sees tight supply for 32-bit MCUs
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's MCU vendor Nuvoton Technology sees seriously tight supply of supply of 32-bit MCUs for midrange applications, according to industry sources.

The tight supply of the MCUs is expected to last for some more time partly because of insufficient support from its backend partners, including Greatek Electonics, the sources said.

Both Nuvoton and Greatek declined to comment on the report.

Ever-increasing wire-bonding demand for MCUs for automotive and many consumer applications has prolonged its delivery lead times at Greatek, which may extend further in the third quarter due to seasonality, the sources noted.

Nuvoton mainly focuses on 32-bit MCUs for mid-tier and high-end applications with TSMC as foundry partner, the sources added.

