    Nuvoton sees merger with PSCS start paying off
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    MCU specialist Nuvoton Technology has seen the synergies from its 2019 acquisition of Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions (PSCS) start paying off, given its sharp revenue and profit gains in the first half of the year, according to company chairman Yuan-Mou Su.

    Su said Nuvoton's net earnings for second-quarter 2021 shot up 247% sequentially to a record high of NT$939 million (US$33.53 million), surpassing its total annual profits of NT$532 million for 2020. Its second-quarter revenues also broke the NT$10 billion level for the first time reaching NT$10.614 billion, up 5.39% sequentially.

    The company's first-half 2021 revenues jumped 298% on year to NT$20.687 billion, with net earnings ballooning 247% on year to NT$1.21billion.

    Su said Nuvoton's sales of automotive and industrial-use MCUs and other related chips together have risen to 39% of its revenues, driven partly by strong shipments from Nuvoton Technology Corp Japan (NTCJ), renamed from PSCS.

    Su continued that the company has successfully ventured PSCS' CSP MOSFET chips into China's supply chains for wearable devices and handset-use fast-changing devices.

    Company president Sean Tai also said Nuvoton itself operates a 6-inch wafer fab, but the company can hardly be touted as a pure IDM as it still prefers to adopt a fab-lite operating mode. The fab now mainly handles contract production for other chipmaking clients, leaving only 20% capacity for manufacturing its in-house designed chips, Tai continued, adding that Nuvoton now has the majority of its chips products fabricated at 8-inch and 12-inch fabs operated by TSMC and UMC.

    Tai said NTCJ may shut down its own 6-inch wafer fab in Japan one year later at the earliest and will integrate its resources, particularly associated with automotive MCU production, with Nuvoton's plant in Taiwan.

    NTCJ and Israel-based Tower Jazz Semiconductor now also operate joint-venture 8-inch and 12-inch fabs, which can guarantee more foundry capacity support, if needed, for processing Nuvoton's chips, according to Tai.

    Tsai continued that NTCJ has helped Nuvoton significantly roll out many new product lines, including low-power-consumption MCUs for smart home devices and SPP &GPON MCUs for 5G base stations.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
