Bits + chips
SK Hynix to expand 8-inch foundry capacity
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SK Hynix is considering feasible plans to double its foundry capacity, according to company co-CEO and vice chairman Park Jung-ho.

SK Hynix will look into several strategic options, such as additional equipment and facility purchases and M&A, for its foundry capacity expansion, Park indicated.

The planned capacity expansion is for SK Hynix' 8-inch foundry business "in order to support the development, mass production and global market expansion of domestic fabless companies," the South Korea-based chipmaker said in a statement.

SK Hynix said it is also looking to further enhance its foundry services for a diverse range of end-market applications including mobile, home electronic appliances, and automotive.

SK Hynix has only 2% of revenue generated from its non-memory IC business including foundry, and owns SK Hynix System IC. Founded in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK Hynix specializing in foundry business, SK Hynix System IC runs fabs in Cheongju, South Korea and Wuxi, China.

Park was a key figure assisting SK Hynix to carry out its investment in Kioxia and also talks to acquire Intel's NAND and SSD business.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
  2. Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21
  3. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – April 2021
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.