SK Hynix to expand 8-inch foundry capacity

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SK Hynix is considering feasible plans to double its foundry capacity, according to company co-CEO and vice chairman Park Jung-ho.

SK Hynix will look into several strategic options, such as additional equipment and facility purchases and M&A, for its foundry capacity expansion, Park indicated.

The planned capacity expansion is for SK Hynix' 8-inch foundry business "in order to support the development, mass production and global market expansion of domestic fabless companies," the South Korea-based chipmaker said in a statement.

SK Hynix said it is also looking to further enhance its foundry services for a diverse range of end-market applications including mobile, home electronic appliances, and automotive.

SK Hynix has only 2% of revenue generated from its non-memory IC business including foundry, and owns SK Hynix System IC. Founded in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK Hynix specializing in foundry business, SK Hynix System IC runs fabs in Cheongju, South Korea and Wuxi, China.

Park was a key figure assisting SK Hynix to carry out its investment in Kioxia and also talks to acquire Intel's NAND and SSD business.