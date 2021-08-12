Kioxia sampling new UFS 3.1 embedded flash memory devices

Kioxia America has announced the sampling of its newest generation of 256GB and 512GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices.

Housed in 0.8mm- and 1.0mm-high packages, the new products improve performance by 30% for random read and 40% for random write, the company indicated. The new Kioxia UFS devices utilize the company's high-performance BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and are targeted to a variety of mobile applications.

"Our latest UFS devices further push the boundaries of performance with features such as Host Performance Booster, and are delivered in the thin package solutions demanded by leading-edge smartphones and other applications," noted Scott Beekman, senior director of managed flash memory products for Kioxia America. "We are pleased to continue to demonstrate our leadership in UFS by providing flash memory solutions that enhance the capabilities of the many applications that use UFS."

The broad set of power and space conscious applications that utilize embedded flash memory continue to need higher performance and density, and UFS has increasingly been the solution of choice. From a total GB perspective, UFS now accounts for the majority of the demand relative to eMMC. According to Forward Insights, when combining overall UFS and eMMC GB demand worldwide, almost 70% of the demand this year is for UFS, and this will continue to grow.