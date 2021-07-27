SK Hynix posts profit surge in 2Q21

SK Hynix has reported net profits surged 100% sequentially and 57% on year to KRW1.99 trillion (US$1.73 billion) in the second quarter of 2021.

SK Hynix posted revenue of KRW10.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 22% on quarter and 20% from the same period in 2020. Operating profits came to nearly KRW2.7 trillion, rising a robust 103% sequentially and 38% from a year earlier, with operating margin reaching 26%.

"It was the first time in three years that SK Hynix recorded the quarterly revenue of more than KRW10 trillion as the memory market condition, which began to recover earlier this year, continued to improve in the second quarter," the memory chip vendor said in a statement. The last time SK Hynix saw its revenue exceed KRW10 trillion was the third quarter of 2018.

Memory chip demand for PCs, graphics cards and consumer electronics has been rising rapidly since the second quarter, while that for servers has started picking up. Besides, a ramp-up in sales of advanced-node chips including 1ynm and 1znm DRAM, and 128-layer 3D NAND flash chips, made a further positive contribution to SK Hynix' profit and revenue growth in the second quarter.

SK Hynix expects market conditions to remain favorable to the company in the second half of 2021. In particular, NAND flash demand for mobile devices featuring high capacity storage and also enterprise SSDs will be rising during the latter part of this year.

In addition, SK Hynix disclosed plans to start supplying DRAM chips built using EUV-based 1anm process technology later in the second half of 2021, while kicking off mass production for DDR5 DRAM products.

For NAND flash, SK Hynix will be scaling up its 128-layer chip output for mobile products and enterprise SSDs later the second half of 2021, with plans to kick off mass production of more advanced 176-layer NAND flash chips later this year.