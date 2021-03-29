Taiwan PCB makers to enjoy strong 1H21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PCB and IC substrate companies are poised to enjoy a particularly strong first half of 2021, thanks to robust demand for high-end substrates and HDI boards, according to industry sources.

HDI PCB manufacturers, such as Compeq Manufacturing and Tripod Technology, continue to see strong shipment pull-ins from clients for handsets, notebooks, memory modules, and automotive applications, the sources indicated. Both Compeq and Tripod have plans to build additional production lines this year.

Compeq is also looking to ramp up its shipments of flexible PCBs for handsets and wearable devices in 2021, the sources continued. The supplier has reportedly landed FPCB orders for battery management modules adopted in Apple's next-generation iPhone and Apple Watch series, with production set to kick off in the second quarter.

In addition, sales of high-end substrates and PCBs will be driven by growing demand for servers, base stations and other network equipment applications starting the second quarter, the sources noted. Several Taiwan-based PCB makers are on track to kick off shipments for 400G switch products in the second quarter, for example. Orders placed for base stations in China are also expected to pick up starting April, the sources said.