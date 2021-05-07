Tripod Tech expects new capacity to come online in 2H21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Tripod Technology will have new production lines at its manufacturing site in Xiantao, China's Hubei province get ready for production in June, according to the Taiwan-based PCB manufacturer. Output at the site will be ramping up starting the second half of this year.

Tripod Tech indicated the site expansion boosted its capex to NT$2.368 billion (US$84.86 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The company estimated capex this year at between NT$5 billion and NT$7 billion, compared with NT$5-6 billion annually in previous years.

Expansion at Tripod Tech's Xiantao plant will contribute about 10% to the PCB maker's overall output value, said the company, adding that an additional NT$3 billion will be generated in sales during the second half of this year.

Tripod Tech is also considering expanding its factory site in China's Wuxi, where the PCB firm makes mainly HDI boards, according to the Taiwan-based company. The supply of HDI PCBs has already fallen short of demand.

Tripod Tech reported net profits climbed 44% on year to NT$1.41 billion in the first quarter of 2021, with EPS reaching NT$2.68. The PCB maker also disclosed April revenues of NT$5.15 billion, up 1.1% sequentially, with revenues for the first four months of 2021 growing 27.6% from a year earlier to NT$20.25 billion.

Tripod Tech manufactures PCBs for a broad range of applications including automotive electronics, memory modules, server and network equipment, mobile devices, optoelectronics, notebooks and HDDs.