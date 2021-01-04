Bits + chips
TSMC capex to top US$20 billion in 2021, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC will disclose its capex plan for 2021 at its upcoming investors meeting. The pure-play foundry is expected to budget more than US$20 billion in capex this year, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

TSMC's 2021 capex will beat the record-high target of US$17 billion set last year, the report quoted market watchers as saying. The foundry will utilize its capex this year for the expansion of its 5nm process capacity, installation of more-advanced 3nm process capacity, and 2nm process R&D.

TSMC will hold its quarterly investors meeting on January 14.

