Bits + chips
TSMC posts record 4Q20 revenue
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC saw its revenue climb to a record high of NT$361.53 billion (US$12.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

TSMC reported consolidated revenue of NT$117.37 billion for December 2020, down about 6% on month but up 13.6% on year. Revenue for the fourth quarter represented a 1.4% sequential increase, and hit an all-time high for the second consecutive quarter.

TSMC's revenue for all of 2020 came to NT$1.34 trillion, rising 25.2% on year and hitting an annual high.

TSMC estimated previously fourth-quarter revenue at between US$12.4 billion and US$12.7 billion, representing a 3.4% sequential increase at the midpoint. The foundry expects to post a 30% revenue surge in US dollar term last year.

TSMC is scheduled to hold its earnings call conference on January 14.

