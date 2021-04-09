Bits + chips
TSMC posts record revenue for March , 1Q21
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC's consolidated revenue for March and first-quarter 2021 both set record highs.

TSMC reported revenue for March 2021 climbed 21.2% sequentially and 13.7% on year to NT$129.13 billion (US$4.54 billion).

TSMC's revenue for March 2021 outpaced the previous record high set in September 2020, when the foundry was busy fulfilling Huawei's orders before tougher US sanctions against the China-based company came into effect, according to market observers.

TSMC's cumulative 2021 revenue through March increased 16.7% from a year earlier to NT$362.41 billion, which also set a quarterly high. The results are believed to have come within the foundry's guidance given previously.

TSMC will hold its earnings conference call on April 15 to discuss its performance in the first quarter, and provide a business outlook.

