Bits + chips
HDI PCB makers see ramp-up in orders from China handset vendors
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

HDI PCB manufacturers have seen a significant ramp-up in orders from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, who are seeking sufficient supply of components to support their expansion in the China handset market in 2021, according to industry sources.

The Chinese handset vendors, besides stepping up purchases of diverse ICs, have even directly approached Taiwan's PCB partners to book the majority of production capacity for high-end HDI mainboards for their 5G handsets, seeking to grab more domestic market shares relinquished by Huawei, which has been under tough US trade sanctions, the sources said.

HDI PCB makers Compeq Manufacturing, Unimicron Technology and Tripod Technology are all major suppliers of anylayer mainboards for the three Chinese handset clients, and they will all sustain full capacity utilization for such boards through at least the Lunar New Year holiday to meet strong shipment pull-ins from the clients, the sources continued.

Both Compeq and Tripod will be enforcing capacity expansions for HDI boards this year, while Unimicron will focus more resources on expanding production of ABF substrates and other IC substrates, the sources noted.

In the short term, Taiwan's PCB makers will see no match from Chinese peers in the supply of HDI boards for high-end handsets, in terms of production scale and technology capability, the sources said, adding that China's PCB suppliers including Kinwong Electronics and Victory Giant Technology may gradually gain ground in HDI boards for lower-end handsets.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.