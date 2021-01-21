No capacity overbooking seen for high-end PCB products

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Downstream clients have neither registered overly-high inventory levels for high-end PCB products nor overbooked capacity at PCB makers, as they are still striving to satisfy strong terminal demand, according to industry sources.

PCB makers have seen clear visibility for HDI PCB orders for handset and notebook applications extend to second-half 2021 and 4-5 months for automotive PCBs, sparking concerns about possible overbooking by clients seeking to stockpile more inventories in advance, the sources said.

Driven by pandemic-induced strong stay-at-home economy and proliferating 5G and AI applications, the sources continued, traditional patterns for gauging market demand in low and high seasons are increasingly inapplicable while pandemic impacts on economic fundamentals can hardly be ignored.

Downstream clients may have overbooked capacity for some PCB components, which, however, will not include high-end items such as HDIs for gaming, automotive and notebook applications as well as ABF substrates for processing GPU, CPU, FPGA chips, the sources said, as such offerings have been in tight supply due to strong demand for terminal devices.