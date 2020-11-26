PCB maker Unitech expects 20-30% revenue growth in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Unitech Printed Circuit Board expects to post a revenue increase of 20-30% in 2021 as shipments for new orders and new clients will ramp up steadily, particularly in the second half of the year.

After suffering a bleak first-half in 2020 due to the loss of orders for AirPods 2 and pandemic impacts on automotive board shipments, Unitech has seen its shipments rebound since the third quarter, likely to hit the year's peak in the fourth, industry sources said.

Unitech said its 2020 revenues will decline on year, but it is optimistic its 2021 performance will improve remarkably thanks to efforts in diversifying applications and clients.

Unitech said part of its growth momentum in 2021 will come from increasing shipments of high-end automotive boards for radar, LiDAR and camera lens modules as well as power management applications, as global car sales are expected to rebound significantly next year.

Its revenue ratio for automotive PCB is expected to pick up impressively in 2021 from around 33% in 2020, driven by increased use of high-frequency radar board, rigid-flex PCB and HDI offering and reduce traditional PCBs for automotive applications.

Unitech has also landed new orders for anylayer HDI boards for notebooks and will expand its HDI applications to servers, switches, small cells and optical modules apart from handsets, all to serve as growth drivers for the company.

The company has seen clear order visibility for rigid-flex boards for AirPods 2 devices through first-half 2021,with order prices, however, down 20% from the peak level in the past, the industry sources said.