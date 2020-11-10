Tripod posts profit surge on strong HDI board sales

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

PCB maker Tripod Technology saw its net earnings for third-quarter 2020 surge 52.4% sequentially to NT$2.001 billion (US$70.06 million) or EPS of NT$3.81, due mainly to high capacity utilization for HDI boards with higher margins.

The company's revenues for the quarter rose 20.7% sequentially to a record high of NT$15.711 billion, and revenues for January-September edged down 0.03% on year to NT$40.439 billion.

Many Taiwan PCB makers saw their third-quarter profits significantly undermined by the appreciation of both Chinese and Taiwanese currencies against the US dollar, but improved shipment mix with higher ratio of HDI boards helped Tripod stay immune to the unfavorable forex factor, according to industry sources.

Despite the HDI shipment ratio for handset applications falling under 50% in 2020 amid sluggish sales in the first three quarters of the year, the corresponding ratio for non-handset applications including memory module boards, notebook mainboards and automotive boards has picked up significantly, allowing Tripod to sustain high capacity utilization for HDI boards through the fourth quarter, the sources said.

Tripod is adding new capacity for HDI offerings at its plant in Xiantao, China's Hubei province in 2021, but the expansion size will not be too large thanks to extremely high investment required for building new HDI production lines and uncertain prospects for handset applications, the sources added.