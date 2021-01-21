Bits + chips
HDI PCB makers see clear order visibility through 2Q21
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based HDI PCB manufacturers have seen demand for smartphones and notebooks continue ramping up significantly, with clear order visibility extended to the second quarter, according to industry sources.

Major makers Compeq Manufacturing and Tripod Technology are expected to embrace a strong first-half 2021, as their Chinese handset clients including Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have sustained strong pull-ins of HDI mainboard shipments since late 2020 seeking to strengthen their sales expansion in the China market this year, the sources said.

HDI demand for notebooks and tablets supporting stay-at-home economy has also remained strong amid the lingering pandemic woes, the sources said, adding that Taiwan HDI PCB makers have significantly ramped up shipments for iPad and MacBook series since early 2020, and their shipments may increase further after Apple's miniLED iPad devices are launched - probably in late first-quarter 2021.

High-end commercial notebooks from non-Apple vendors will increasingly adopt HDI boards, and growingly-popular slim notebooks will also see accelerated penetration of such boards in 2021, the sources said.

To meet the demand, Compeq and Tripod are both expanding capacities, with their new production lines to start small-volume production in second-quarter 2021. Medium-size peer Unitech has also decided to convert part of its rigid-flex board capacity to manufacture HDI PCBs targeting notebook applications, the sources said.

