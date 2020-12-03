Bits + chips
HDI board demand for notebooks to rise robustly in 2021-2022
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Demand for notebook-use HDI PCBs will be rising robustly in the next one to two years, and the server and networking segments will also see mounting penetration for such boards with over 15 layers, according to industry sources.

The shipment ratio for handset-use HDI mainboards will stay at 60% or so in the next five years, compared to 10% each for notebooks and tablets, memory modules, as well as automotive, server and networking applications combined, the sources said, citing statistics from research institutes.

The pandemic has fueled a major surge in demand for notebooks and tablets supporting remote work and study, which in turn has also accelerated their tech upgrades, with brand vendors keenly adopting anylayer HDI mainboards for their flagship models and even midrange offerings to support high-performance computing at the ever-slimmer devices, the sources indicated.

Taiwan's leading HDI board suppliers Compeq Manufacturing, Unimicron Technology and Tripod Technology, as well as mid-tier ones HannStar Board, Unitech PCB and Gold Circuit Electronics have all secured HDI orders for notebooks from brand vendors and ODMs, the sources said, adding that their capacity supply will become tighter along with a remarkable surge in the penetration for notebook applications in 2021.

Some makers have also seen growing opportunities in the server and networking segments, as high-end HDI boards, featuring at least 15 layers, slim sizes, high density and laser hole-drilling, can better meet high-speed transmission requirement by the segments, the sources said.

