Compeq sees clear PCB order visibility through 1Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing has enjoyed a ramp-up in orders for both handset and non-handset applications, with clear order visibility extended through the first quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

Driven by strong HDI and SLP board shipments for iPhone 12 series and Chinese vendors' smartphones, as well as for new iPad and MacBooK models, Compeq is expected to see its fourth-quarter 2020 revenues hit a record quarterly high, the sources said.

The company is expected to sustain high capacity utilization, particularly for HDI boards, in the months ahead, as handset sales will continue to gain momentum during year-end shopping and non-handset applications supporting stay-at-home economy will stay strong, the sources continued.

To meet increasing demand, Compeq is set to ready in June 2021 an additional monthly capacity of 100,000-150,000 square feet for high-end HDI boards for handset, tablet and notebook applications, according to company sources.