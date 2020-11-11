Dynamic enjoys nearly 50% growth in auto PCB sales in 3Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

PCB maker Dynamic Electronics saw sales from the automotive sector climb nearly 50% sequentially in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Taiwan-based company.

Dynamic said its revenue ratio for automotive PCBs surged to 47% in the third quarter from 41% in the second, compared to 22% for optoelectronics boards, 16% for storage devices, and 5% each for consumer electronics and network equipment, with shipments of automotive PCBs showing the highest sequential expansion.

The company said order visibility for automotive PCBs is clear till first-quarter 2021 although automakers in the US and Europe have just ramped up their capacity utilization to 70-80%.

Dynamic said it will continue to migrate to high-end products including HDI boards for automotive, storage and other consumer electronics applications, as well as server and networking boards with high layer counts.

The company just boosted its monthly rigid board capacity at its Huangshi plant in China's Hubei province to 300,000 square meters in third-quarter 2020, and is set to ready an additional monthly capacity of 100,000 square meters for HDI boards at the same plant by the end of November.

It also has plans to start a second-phase expansion project at the Huangshi plant in 2021, which will focus on production of high-end offerings including HDI boards and 14-layer and above boards for server and networking applications.

Its third-quarter 2020 revenues slipped 13.2% on year to NT$3.362 billion (US$117.79 million), and net earnings plunged 69.8% on year to NT$37 million.