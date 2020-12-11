Tripod expects new HDI board capacity to come online in 2Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

HDI PCB specialist Tripod Technology expects new production capacity at its Hubei plant in China to come online in the second quarter of 2021, which will boost its overall production capacity by about 10%.

Tripod's November revenues rose 0.5% sequentially and 3.5% on year to NT$4.933 billion (US$175.21 million), a record high for the same month, and January-November revenues edged up 0.5% on year to NT$50.28 billion, indicating that the company has fully recovered from a sharp first-quarter revenue reduction resulting from the pandemic disrupting production at its plant in Hubei, then the epicenter of COVID-19.

Tripod said that after completing capacity expansion at its third plant in Hubei next year, it will not rule out expanding capacity at its plant in Wuxi, also in China if demand for HDI boards remains as strong as 2020.

The company said shipments of HDI PCBs for memory modules and notebook mainboards will continue to see stable growth in first-quarter 2021, but the largest growth momentum will come from automotive applications as the global car market is poised to rebound significantly next year from the pandemic-induced stagnancy. It has long sustained a 20-25% revenue ratio for automotive PCBs.