Bits + chips
Tripod expects new HDI board capacity to come online in 2Q21
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

HDI PCB specialist Tripod Technology expects new production capacity at its Hubei plant in China to come online in the second quarter of 2021, which will boost its overall production capacity by about 10%.

Tripod's November revenues rose 0.5% sequentially and 3.5% on year to NT$4.933 billion (US$175.21 million), a record high for the same month, and January-November revenues edged up 0.5% on year to NT$50.28 billion, indicating that the company has fully recovered from a sharp first-quarter revenue reduction resulting from the pandemic disrupting production at its plant in Hubei, then the epicenter of COVID-19.

Tripod said that after completing capacity expansion at its third plant in Hubei next year, it will not rule out expanding capacity at its plant in Wuxi, also in China if demand for HDI boards remains as strong as 2020.

The company said shipments of HDI PCBs for memory modules and notebook mainboards will continue to see stable growth in first-quarter 2021, but the largest growth momentum will come from automotive applications as the global car market is poised to rebound significantly next year from the pandemic-induced stagnancy. It has long sustained a 20-25% revenue ratio for automotive PCBs.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.