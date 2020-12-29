Team Group to put increased focus on gaming, industrial in 2021

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Team Group will put increased focus on the gaming and industrial control segments in 2021, when market conditions will be also favorable to the memory module maker, according to the Taiwan-based company.

Team Group said it has landed new orders for gaming devices and also orders from the US e-commerce market this year, though growth in sales generated from the industrial control segment has been slower-than-expected. Team Group expects demand from the industrial control segment to recover in 2021, when the company intends to boost its SSD sales.

Looking into next year, Team Group is optimistic about the overall memory demand despite uncertainty related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Demand for 5G network equipment has started picking up, while clients engaged in the server and datacenter sectors have stepped up their pace of orders, the memory module firm said.

Team Group said it will be striving to further boost sales of its high-ASP products in 2021. Besides, Team Group has offered engineering samples of its DDR5 products and is in touch with major motherboard makers for the product validation.

Team Group also expects improved supply-demand environment for memory chips in 2021. DRAM spot prices have started rising, said the company, adding that the price outlook is optimistic in the short term. DRAM contract prices are likely to stop falling and register a slight increase.

On the other hand, NAND flash prices are still under downward pressure, Team Group continued.

Team Group reported consolidated revenue grew 10.3% on year to NT$6.3 billion (US$223.9 million) in the first 11 months of 2020. The company saw its gross margin climb 2.88pp from a year earlier to 7.89% in the first three quarters of this year, while net profits hiked over 200% to NT$118 million.