Memory modules makers post handsome revenue gains in April

Siu Han, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's memory modules specialist Team Group saw its SSD shipments for April surge over 70% on year, driven the rapidly mounting mining fever for new cryptocurrency Chia, and expects sales to peak in the third quarter.

The company's April revenues increased 17% sequentially and 12.93% on year to a four-month high of NT$611 million (US$21.82 million). Its January-April revenues came to NT$2.525 billion, up 20.90% on year, and the company is optimistic that its 2021 revenues will challenge NT$9.2 billion for an annual growth of over 20%.

Team Group president CW Chen said that Chia has stoked a new wave of strong demand for high-capacity HDDs and SSDs, and his company is in talks with clients over specific shipment projects over Chia mining applications, with volume shipments to materialize next quarter.

The company has boosted its SSD inventory to 4-6 months while also readying sufficient supply of controller ICs, power management ICs, PCBs and other components. It will manage to maintain the same inventory level in the third quarter while boosting the shipment ratios for SSDs with high capacity and long durability, as well as high performance/capacity DRAM products, according to Chen.

Chen said contract prices for DRAM have risen by 20-30% in the second quarter, and spot market prices will rise 10-15% each in the second and third quarters, in turn driving up prices for SSDs, particularly high-capacity ones. But he also noted NAND chips prices will not see clear price rises in the months ahead.

Another memory modules vendor Adata Technology also logged impressive increases in April revenues, increasing 7.43% sequentially and over 70% on year to NT$3.602 billion, an 11-year high.

Its SSD revenues for the month hit a record high of NT$1.369 billion, shooting up 162% on year. DRAM modules again became the company's largest product line in April, with sales expanding 36% on year to NT$1.6 billion for a revenue contribution ratio of nearly 45%.