DDR5 ready for consumer electronics products as early as 2H21

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Next-generation DDR5 memory is expected to be employed in consumer electronics devices starting as early as the second half of 2021, despite its still-early stage of deployment, according to industry sources.

Motherboard makers have kicked off validation for DDR5 products ahead of schedule, said the sources, adding that DDR5 SO-DIMM modules for use in notebooks and mini PCs are also being validated by the motherboard firms.

Motherboard companies are all striving to be among the first players capable of providing solutions based on new-generation PC processors ready for verification tests, the sources indicated. Both AMD and Intel are expected to provide their next-generation PC processors supporting DDR5 memory by 2022.

Team Group believes that DDR5 memory will start penetrating into the consumer electronics sector in the first half of 2022. The memory module maker plans to introduce its DDR5 product series as early as the third quarter of this year.

Server applications particularly high-end ones will first incorporate DDR5 memory, said Team Group, adding that DDR5 is unlikely to be feature in mainstream PCs until next year.