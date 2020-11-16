Team Group reports loss in 3Q20

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory module house Team Group swung to net loss of approximately NT$70 million (US$2.46 million) in the third quarter, due mainly to an around 10% fall in memory ASPs, as well as unfavorable currency exchange rates, according to the Taiwan-based company.

DRAM and NAND flash market prices dropped 5-15% in the third quarter, affecting negatively the company's ASPs, Team Group indicated.

Team Group started working more closely with e-commerce operators amid the coronavirus pandemic in the third quarter, while enhancing its ties with motherboard and other device peripheral vendors. The moves also resulted in rising marketing expenses during the quarter, the memory module firm said.

Team Group posted net profits of NT$118 million in the first three quarters of 2020, up a robust 237% on year, however.

Looking forward, Team Group will be promoting sales of its high-ASP products in the fourth quarter while memory prices will drop at a slower rate, the maker noted. Team Group also expects market conditions to be favorable to the company in the first half of 2021 amid rising server demand.