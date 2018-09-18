Sigurd enjoys strong high-end chip probing demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Strong high-end chip probing demand is prompting Sigurd Microelectronics to expand production capacity, according to the Taiwan-based company specializing in wafer probing and final testing of ICs.

Delivery lead times for testing equipment are estimated at between four and six months, said Sigurd COO Charles Yeh, adding that the company has installed an additional 100 sets of testing equipment this year to expand production capacity for mainly high-end wafer probing.

Sigurd used to be cautious about capacity expansion, company chairman and CEO Sidney Huang indicated. Nevertheless, Sigurd has stepped up its pace of capacity expansion to satisfy customers' needs, said Huang, adding the company has expanded its client portfolio to include several heavyweights.

Huang also expressed optimism about Sigurd's revenues for the second half of 2018, which will outperform year-ago levels. Demand coming from the handset, networking, automotive, AI and blockchain sectors will be driving the company's growth through 2019, Huang said.

Sigurd expects testing demand for blockchain chips to pick up between October and September, while demand for handset chips continues its stable growth. Besides, revenues from the automotive electronics sector will make a small contribution to company revenues in 2018, and will ramp up substantially in 2019, according to the testing firm.

Sigurd added it continues to keep an eye on the impact of the ongoing trade spat between China and the US.

In addition, Sigurd may implement another acquisition strategy for a further expansion of its business scale, Huang noted. Acquisitions overseas are also an option.

Sigurd acquired Winstek Semiconductor (formerly STATS ChipPAC Taiwan Semiconductor) in 2017, and Test-Serv (TSI) in 2016.

Market watchers expect Sigurd's revenues for 2018 to top NT$10 billion (US$324.6 million) hitting a record high, thanks mainly to steady orders from its major handset chip clients including MediaTek and HiSilicon. Sigurd is also expected to start its shipments for 5G-enabled base station chips in 2019, according to the watchers.

Sigurd has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.52 billion for the first eight months of 2018, up 64.7% on year.