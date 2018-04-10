KYEC, Sigurd fab utilization rates stay high

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

IC testing service providers King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) and Sigurd Microelectronics both see their fab utilization rates stay high at between 80% and 85%, driven by robust demand for handset related chips, according to industry sources.

Both KYEC and Sigurd have enjoyed robust demand for MediaTek's AI-capable mobile SoC solutions, the sources indicated. The two testing specialists are expected to see their revenues start to grow in the second quarter and reach their peak levels for 2018 in the third quarter, the sources said.

KYEC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.64 billion (US$56 million) for March 2018, up 16.4% sequentially but down 2.3% on year. Revenues totaled NT$4.58 billion for the first quarter of 2018, down 5.9% from a year ago.

Sigurd has announced March consolidated revenues increased 15.4% on month and a robust 62% from a year earlier to NT$799 million. The company's cumulative 2018 revenues through March surged 51% on year to NT$2.21 billion.

Sigurd started recognizing part of Winstek Semiconductor (formerly STATS ChipPAC Taiwan Semiconductor) revenues in October 2017, after obtaining an over 50% stake in the fellow IC testing company.