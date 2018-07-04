Sigurd revenues for 2Q18 hit record on robust IC packaging demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC packaging and testing specialist Sigurd Microelectronics has seen its revenues for June and the second quarter of 2018 hit record highs on robust market demand for smartphone RF (radio frequency) chips, network communication chips, power management ICs, blockchain ASICs, and niche-type memory chips, according to company sources.

The firm's second-quarter revenues soared 18% sequentially and 78% on year to a new quarterly high of NT$2.594 billion (US$84.9 million), and its revenues for June alone also reached a fresh monthly high of NT$888 million after edging up 0.5% on month and 73% on year.

Aggregate revenues for the first six months of the year soared 64% on year to NT$4.80 billion. The company expected its revenues for the second half to sustain stronger growth momentum, due partly to its affiliated Winstek Semiconductor having landed wafer-level packaging and testing orders from the segments of automotive electronics and IoT applications. Sigurd itself is expected to maintain stable orders from makers of RF chips, network communication chips, and smart speaker chips.

Based on a resolution made at its recent annual shareholders meeting, Sigurd will dole out cash dividend of NT$1.82 per share to its shareholders in accordance with its profit performance in 2017, when net earnings amounted to NT$1.19 billion.