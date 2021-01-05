Backend house Winstek to enjoy 10% sales growth in 2021

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC backend service provider Winstek Semiconductor is expected to post an about 10% revenue increase in 2021, driven by demand for AI chips for handset and blockchain applications, according to industry sources.

Winstek has approved a capital expense of NT$1.65 billion (US$58.93 million) for 2021, which will be mainly used to expand wafer-level packaging capacity for high-performance AI chips for handset and blockchain uses, the sources said.

The company has 70% of revenues coming from packaging operations and 30% from testing. Besides offering backend services for vendors of 5G mobile SoCs and next-generation game console processors, Winstek has also landed mining ASICs packaging orders from Chinese clients, with such orders to start revenue contribution in January and to increase quarter by quarter in the year, the sources continued.

Winstek's parent firm Sigurd Microelectronics saw its fourth-quarter 2020 revenues hit a new high of NT$3.516 billion, and its combined revenues for the entire year also reached a record of NT$12.43 billion, up 23.7% on year.