Backend firm Amkor to expand capacity in Taiwan

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Amkor Technology will soon start operating a new factory at its manufacturing site in Longtan, northern Taiwan for wafer-level packaging (WLP) and wafer test services. The arrival of new production capacity will boost Amkor's revenues generated from Taiwan by at least 30%, according to market sources.

A ceremony will be held on September 10 to celebrate the opening of Amkor's new facility in Longtan, attended by company CEO Steve Kelley and executive VP of worldwide manufacturing YongChul Park, among others, said the sources.

Amkor has enjoyed robust demand for advanced packaging coming from mainly the automotive electronics sector, the sources indicated. The semiconductor assembly and test services company has therefore put increased focus on its WLP offerings including wafer-level chip-scale-packaging (WLCSP) and wafer-level fan-out (WLFO), and is being encouraged to build advanced packaging lines in Taiwan, the sources said.

Amkor generated revenues of more than US$1 billion from orders for automotive ICs in 2017, while sales of its system-in-package (SiP) business came to about US$825 million.

Amkor reported revenues of US$4.2 billion for 2017 making it the world's second-largest OSAT provider. The company has three plants in Taiwan where it employs a total of about 4,000 people. Sales generated from Taiwan account for about 15% of Amkor's total revenues.