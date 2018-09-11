Amkor opens new plant in Taiwan for high-end IC backend

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Amkor Technology has unveiled its new plant in Taiwan to focus mainly on high-end IC backend services, such as wafer-level and flip-chip packaging, and high-end chip probing.

The addition of a new facility in Taiwan is part of Amkor's commitment to continuing its investment in the region, according to Mike Ma, president for Amkor Taiwan.

Located in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Amkor's new plant, dubbed T6, is the company's fourth plant in Taiwan. Amkor has invested NT$2.3 billion (US$74.6 million) in the new facility, said Ma.

Amkor's T6 started generating revenues in July as it has already entered production for customer orders, Ma indicated. The new plant is expected to boost Amkor Taiwan's sales by 10%, said Ma, adding that revenues generated by Amkor's Taiwan-based facilities account for about 15% of the US firm's overall revenues.

About 210 sets of equipment will be installed for high-end chip probing at Amkor's new plant, Ma disclosed. The facility will also have advanced equipment for die processing services (DPS) installed.

Amkor has reportedly obtained testing orders from TSMC for Apple's custom processors utilizing the foundry's integrated fan-out (InFO) WLP process. Amkor responded saying it does not comment on specific customers or orders.