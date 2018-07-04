China court rules in favor of UMC in patent lawsuit against Micron

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

A Chinese court has ruled in favor of United Microelectronics (UMC) in a patent infringement lawsuit against Micron Technology, which would ban sales of the allegedly infringing products in China.

UMC on July 3 disclosed that the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China had issued a preliminary injunction against Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) and Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) enjoining Micron from offering to sell, and selling 26 DRAM and NAND-related items, including certain solid-state hard drives (SSD) and memory sticks, in China.

UMC filed patent infringement lawsuits against Micron with China courts in January 2018, covering three areas, including specific memory applications related to DDR4, SSD and memory used in graphics cards. "With today's ruling, Micron's products now face injunction for violating UMC's patent rights in a court verdict that applies to all of mainland China," UMC said in a statement.

UMC and Micron were previously involved in a trade secret row in Taiwan. In September 2017, two former Micron Taiwan employees were indicted by prosecutors for allegedly stealing proprietary information and other materials related to DRAM manufacturing technology and giving them to UMC when joining the foundry house. The allegedly stolen trade information was meant to be used to help a UMC subsidiary in China develop DRAM production processes.

UMC is engaged in the development of first-generation 3Xnm DRAM production technology for China-based Fujian Jin HuaIntegrated Circuit, and expects the process to be ready when Jin Hua starts operating its new 12-inch fab by the end of 2018. UMC will also help Jin Hua develop its second-generation 2Xnm DRAM production technology.

Micron VP of global manufacturing Wayne Allan was quoted in previous reports saying the company is committed to protecting its intellectual property rights and will pursue legal methods if necessary. The aim is to prevent China-based companies from stealing Micron's patents and technology.

Micron is among the world's top-3 DRAM chip vendors, which recently had their local offices in China visited by the country's antitrust regulators which intend to intervene in the continued rally in DRAM prices.