China firm claims patent lawsuit victory over Micron

Cindy Yu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit (JHICC) has claimed victory in a lawsuit filed against Micron Technology in China, asserting the US company has infringed its patents concerning certain memory products including those under Micron's Crucial brand.

JHICC's technology partner United Microelectronics (UMC) just disclosed China's Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court on July 3 issued a preliminary injunction against Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) and Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) enjoining Micron from offering to sell, and selling 26 DRAM and NAND-related items, including certain solid-state hard drives (SSD) and memory sticks, in China.

The allegedly infringing products include Micron's Crucial MX300 2.5-inch 512GB SSDs, Crucial 8GB 2133MHz DDR4 modules for notebooks, as well as over 10 Micron products involving DDR4 modules for notebooks and PCs, and Crucial MX500 series SSDs, which will be prohibited to be sold in China, according to JHICC.

JHICC added its patent infringement lawsuit against Micron in January 2018 is also seeking up to CNY196 million (US$29.5 million) in damages.

Micron has responded saying it has not yet received a temporary injunction banning it from selling chips in China, and will not comment further until it has been informed by the Chinese court regarding the matter.

China accounted for about 26% of Micron's total product sales, according to market observers. Micron is also shipping server-use SSDs to Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent and Baidu, said the observers. The impact of the sales ban in China on Micron could be significant.

JHICC is still in the development of its first-generation DRAM production technology with UMC, and expects to have the process ready for volume production at the end of 2018.