Micron confirms China ban on some chip products

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Micron Technology has issued a statement confirming a preliminary junction granted by a China court to ban its China-based subsidiaries from selling some of its products in the country.

Micron disclosed the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court, Fujian Province, China on July 5 notified two subsidiaries of Micron that it has granted a preliminary injunction against those entities in patent infringement cases filed by United Microelectronics (UMC) and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit. The preliminary injunction enjoins Micron's China subsidiaries from manufacturing, selling, or importing certain Crucial and Ballistix-branded DRAM modules and solid state drives in China.

The affected products make up slightly more than 1% of Micron's annualized revenues, according to the US memory chip vendor. Since the fourth fiscal quarter is underway, Micron anticipates that the negative impact to revenue this quarter relating to the injunction will be approximately 1%, and the company continues to expect revenue to be within the previously guided range of US$8.0 billion to US$8.4 billion.

Micron believes that the patent infringement claims of UMC and Jinhua were filed against Micron in retaliation for criminal indictments filed by Taiwan authorities against UMC and three of its employees and a civil lawsuit filed by Micron against UMC and Jinhua in the US District Court for the Northern District of California for the misappropriation of Micron trade secrets.

UMC and Jinhua in January 2018 filed patent infringement suits in Fujian Province, China against Micron's China subsidiaries. The lawsuits claim that certain Crucial and Ballistix-branded DRAM modules and solid state drives infringe UMC and Jinhua's patent rights in China. Each of the asserted patents was originally granted to UMC, a Taiwan-based logic semiconductor foundry that lacks advanced DRAM and NAND flash technology, Micron noted. The patents are not used in Micron's DRAM and NAND technology or products, and UMC and Jinhua rely on distorted interpretations of the patents and improper evidence to support their false allegations that Micron infringes the patents, the US firm argued.

Moreover, Micron has submitted compelling evidence to the Patent Review Board of China's State Intellectual Property Office demonstrating that the patents are invalid because they are directed to technologies that were previously developed and patented in other countries by other technology companies.

The central government of China has often stated that the rights of foreign companies are fairly and equally protected in China. Micron believes the ruling issued by the Fuzhou Court in Fujian Province is inconsistent with this proclaimed policy.

"Micron is disappointed with the ruling by the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court. We strongly believe that the patents are invalid and that Micron's products do not infringe the patents. The Fuzhou Court issued this preliminary ruling before allowing Micron an opportunity to present its defense," said Joel Poppen, senior vice president, legal affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary at Micron Technology. "This ruling and other actions by the Fuzhou Court are inconsistent with providing a fair hearing through appropriate legal processes and procedures. Micron has a long-standing history of successful business operations in China, including a significant assembly and test manufacturing facility in Xi'an, as well as deep relationships with many valued China customers. Micron will continue to aggressively defend against these unfounded patent infringement claims while continuing to work closely with its customers and partners."

Micron said the civil lawsuit it filed against UMC and Jinhua in California is consistent with Micron's commitment to aggressively protect and enforce its trade secrets and intellectual property worldwide. That litigation is ongoing.