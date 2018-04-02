Robust IoT chip orders filling 8-inch fab capacities

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Strong demand for Internet of Things (IoT) related chips is filling China- and Taiwan-based pure-play foundries' 8-inch fab capacities, according to industry sources.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has seen its 8-inch fab capacity fall short of demand prompting its clients mainly fabless firms in China and Taiwan to switch their orders to other foundries.

Meanwhile, United Microelectronics (UMC), Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and Hua Hong Semiconductor have all seen their 8-inch fabs run at full capacity, the sources indicated.

Lead times at these foundries for 8-inch wafer processes have already extended to 12 or even 15 weeks from the previous eight weeks, the sources said.

With major foundries reluctant to expand their 8-inch fab capacities, the 8-inch foundry supply is expected to stay tight until the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019 amid rampant IoT applications, the sources noted.

In other news, Taiwan's top IC designer MediaTek has enhanced its IoT related SoC offerings, which the company regards as one of its fast-growing product lines. MediaTek's IoT chip solutions can be used in applications such as bike-hailing, where the company has expanded its presence.