UMC net profits surge in 1Q18

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported net profits of NT$3.4 billion (US$114.3 million) for the first quarter of 2018, up 92% sequentially and 48.7% on year.

UMC posted consolidated revenues of NT$37.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up 2.4% on quarter and 0.2% from a year earlier. Demand for PC peripherals and consumer electronics applications showed strength offsetting a slowdown in demand for smartphones and other wireless devices, according to company co-president Jason Wang.

UMC utilized about 94% of its overall capacity in the first quarter, when the company shipped about 1.75 million 8-inch equivalent wafers, the company disclosed. The capacity utilization rate was up from 90% in the prior quarter, but down from 96% in the first quarter of 2017.

UMC's gross margin slid to 12.4% in the first quarter from 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017, due to a decline in 28nm chip sales as a proportion of company revenues.

Sales generated from 28nm and below process technologies accounted for 14% of UMC's total wafer sales in the first quarter, down from 17% in the prior quarter, with 14nm process technology as a proportion of wafer sales staying unchanged at 2%, the foundry revealed.

UMC generated operating profits of NT$769 million in the first quarter of 2018, down 59.5% sequentially and 43.9% on year. Non-operating gains led to UMC's net profit growth during the quarter. EPS climbed to NT$0.28 compared with NT$0.15 in the fourth quarter and NT$0.19 in first-quarter 2017.

"Looking into the second quarter, we anticipate our wafer shipments to increase, mainly due to growing business opportunities from wireless communication as well as computer peripheral related chip demand," Wang said. "As we secure new product tape outs across advanced and mature technologies including 28nm, we will leverage our collaborative efforts with customers supported by UMC's manufacturing excellence to enhance our market share and financial results."

UMC expects to post wafer shipment growth of 2-4% sequentially in the second quarter, with flat growth in wafer ASPs in US dollar terms. Capacity utilization rates will be in the mid-90% range.

In addition, UMC reiterated its capex target for 2018 of US$1.1 billion, down fro the US$1.7 billion allocated for 2017.