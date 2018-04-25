Realtek posts profit growth in 1Q18

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Networking IC design specialist Realtek Semiconductor has reported net profits for the first quarter of 2018 increased 5.4% sequentially and 65.8% from a year earlier to NT$841 million (US$28.4 million).

Realtek posted revenues of NT$10.63 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up 6.4% on year but down 1.6% on quarter. The results beat the seasonal pattern seen historically, driven by a pull-in of orders for communications devices from China.

Realtek's gross margin came to 41.9% in the first quarter which is lower than the company's target range of 42% to 44%, as the company's chip prices were dragged down by fierce competition.

Non-operating income such as gains from currency exchange rates led to Realtek's positive net profit growth in the first quarter. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.66.

Realtek's share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) rallied by its daily 10% limit to close at NT$113.50 on April 25.