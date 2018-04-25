Bits + chips
Realtek posts profit growth in 1Q18
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Wednesday 25 April 2018

Networking IC design specialist Realtek Semiconductor has reported net profits for the first quarter of 2018 increased 5.4% sequentially and 65.8% from a year earlier to NT$841 million (US$28.4 million).

Realtek posted revenues of NT$10.63 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up 6.4% on year but down 1.6% on quarter. The results beat the seasonal pattern seen historically, driven by a pull-in of orders for communications devices from China.

Realtek's gross margin came to 41.9% in the first quarter which is lower than the company's target range of 42% to 44%, as the company's chip prices were dragged down by fierce competition.

Non-operating income such as gains from currency exchange rates led to Realtek's positive net profit growth in the first quarter. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.66.

Realtek's share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) rallied by its daily 10% limit to close at NT$113.50 on April 25.

