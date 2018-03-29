Ardentec seeing orders for auto MCU ramp up

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Ardentec is expected to enjoy growing revenues generated from orders for automotive MCUs in 2018, according to industry sources. The IC testing company has seen orders for auto MCUs ramp up from its foundry and IDM clients.

Ardentec is among the testing partners of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has reportedly been contracted by Renesas Electronics to manufacture all the Japan-based vendor's auto MCU products, the sources observed. Ardentec's production capacity for auto MCUs is located mainly at its factory site in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan.

Ardentec and TSMC have both declined to comment on the report citing customer confidentiality.

Ardentec has seen clear order visibility through the end of the second quarter, and revenues generated from orders for auto MCUs are set to increase substantially in all of 2018, according to market observer.

Meanwhile, IDM vendors continue to outsource production to their longtime partners, with Ardentec and fellow IC testing firm King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) being among the beneficiaries, the observers noted.

In addition to demand for auto chips, demand for IoT, Wi-Fi and communication related chips remains strong, which will buoy Taiwan's IC testing companies' performance in 2018, the observers said.

Ardentec has reported revenues increased 25.6% on year to NT$7.86 billion (US$269.6 million) in 2017, with EPS coming to a seven-year high of NT$2.73. The company identified automotive electronics, IoT and high-performance computing as its next target markets, Ardentec president Chi-ming Chang was quoted as saying in previous reports.

KYEC has reported revenues decreased about 2% on year to NT$19.69 billion in 2017, with EPS reaching a four-year low of NT$1.88. KYEC chairman CK Lee expressed previously optimism about growing business opportunities from the HPC, AI, automotive electronics, IoT and smartphone AP sectors.