中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    14:53
    mostly clear
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Shinfox aims at cumulative installation of 1GW for renewable energy by 2025
    3min ago
    Lithium price skyrockets as EV sales double
    35min ago
    Apple, MediaTek capture top unit share spots in 2Q21 tablet AP market
    48min ago
    Notebook vendors remain optimistic about 1H22
    1h 10min ago
    Memory contract prices may see larger drops in 1Q22
    1h 15min ago
    Micron 1α DRAM, 176-layer NAND process yields reach maturity
    3h 16min ago
    Fuzetec, Polytronics have order visibility till end of 2021
    3h 18min ago
    Taiwan OSATs grab huge orders from Renesas
    3h 25min ago
    JAMBE prepares Japanese automakers for digital transformation
    3h 58min ago
    China power cuts may impact more than chips shortage
    4h 7min ago
    GSEO says China factories not impacted by electricity restrictions
    4h 18min ago
    Server supply to remain constrained through mid-2022
    Sep 29, 21:18
    Mobo makers expect DIY PC demand to pick up in 4Q21
    Sep 29, 20:56
    LCD panel prices unlikely to fall below cash cost levels, says Innolux
    Sep 29, 20:56
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Chip M&A deals reach US$22 billion in first 8 months of 2021
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    After a record-high start in the first quarter of 2021, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the "megadeals" seen in 2020, according to IC Insights.

    After a surge in semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements in the second half of 2020, the strong M&A momentum carried into the beginning of 2021, with purchase agreements for chip companies, business units, product lines, and related assets reaching a total value of US$15.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021, setting a record-high level for the first quarter of a year.

    However, the pace of semiconductor acquisition agreements fell back over the next five months of 2021, putting this year's total M&A value at US$22.0 billion for the January-August timeperiod, IC Insights indicated.

    The combined value of semiconductor M&A agreements announced in the first eight months of 2021 was slightly below the total for the same periods in 2019 and 2020 (US$24.7 billion and US$23.4 billion, respectively), IC Insights said. The full-year 2020 M&A value jumped to an all-time annual record of US$117.9 billion.

    Between September and December 2020, the combined value of semiconductor M&A deals amounted to US$94.5 billion with the announcements of four megadeals in the four-month period: Nvidia's planned US$40 billion acquisition of Arm; AMD's pending US$35 billion purchase of Xilinx; Marvell Technology's completed US$10 billion takeover of Inphi; and Intel's announced US$9 billion sale of its NAND flash business and 300mm fab in China to SK Hynix. Three of these four 2020 megadeals are still waiting for regulatory clearance, including China's approval in the midst of its trade war with the US.

    Like last year, the 2021 M&A total could get a significant boost in the next several months if agreements are reached in potential megadeals that have been reported in the press and other major moves by companies looking to strengthen their positions in high-growth markets, IC Insights noted. In the summer, Intel was reportedly in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about US$30 billion to strengthen its renewed wafer foundry efforts, and a possible US$20 billion-plus merger was being explored by NAND flash-memory partners Western Digital (owner of SanDisk) and Kioxia. However, GF and Kioxia are now believed to be moving ahead with planned initial public offerings (IPO) of stock in the fourth quarter of 2021.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    2020 300mm acquisition ARM business China fab flash foundry Globalfoundries Hynix IC IC Insights Intel IPO Kioxia Marvell merger NAND NAND flash Nvidia SanDisk semiconductor SK Hynix US wafer Western Digital Xilinx
    Related stories
    Jul 16
    Intel GF buyout unlikely, sources say
    Jan 14
    Value of semiconductor industry M&A agreements sets record in 2020, says IC Insights
    Oct 20
    SK Hynix to acquire Intel NAND memory biz
    Sep 30, 2020
    2020 second-highest year for semi M&A, says IC Insights
    Feb 7, 2020
    Acquisition rebound lifts 2019 to 3rd largest M&A year
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Related news from other sites
    Western Digital in advanced talks to merge with Kioxia in US$20 billion-plus deal
    Aug 25
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 29, 09:23
    Cutting-edge cooling technology combined with professional service - CoolIT Systems brings down IT systems' high fevers
    Monday 27 September 2021
    Digi-Key launches Power Focus campaign with Power Integrations
    Friday 24 September 2021
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – August 2021
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021