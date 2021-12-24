中文網
    2021 Asia tech M&A deals and values hit new high

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Technology merger and acquisition activities accelerated in 2021 and deals in Asia broke the US$100 billion mark for the first time in history, totaling US$137.3 billion, up 86.3% from a year ago, with 4,083 deals done or pending approvals.

    Ernst & Yang Taiwan Strategy and Transactions general manager, Audry Ho, pointed out that the technology-media-telecom (TMT) sector's share in global M&A deal numbers and values has been on the rise.

    "8 out of top 10 M&A deals in the world in the first 8 months of 2021 are TMT deals," said Ho. She expects consolidations between big semiconductor companies are likely to continue, in order to expand capacity and access the supply chain of new products. Demand for new lifestyles in consumer retailing, online learning, etc. will also fast-forward the development of 5G, datacenters, cloud computing, and industrial IoT technologies, and related merger and acquisition activities.

    Maggie Pan, senior managing director of Deloitte Taiwan Corporate Financing Advisory Services, observed private equity investors' interest in acquiring stakes in renewable energy operators as a form of fixed-income investment.

    Ho also identified ESG deals as a strong trend in the M&A market.

    "ESG is gaining strong attention from investors, and thus driving international organizations such as RE 100 and multinational enterprises such as Apple's Supplier Clean Energy program to make a commitment in this regard," said Ho, adding that deals related to renewable energy have hit new highs in the first half of 2021, according to REFINITIV data.

    Statistics in the Bloomberg system showed that emerging countries contributed nearly 80% of the total tech M&A deal value in Asia. A total of US$109.4 billion in value by 2,770 deals were completed in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan, all except China (45.2%) enjoyed triple-digit growth in dollar amount.

    Bloomberg database defines the "technology" sector by four categories, namely: software, computing, semiconductor, and office equipment. The software sector in Asia completed US$95.5 billion of deals in value this year, up 124.9%. Computing and semiconductor deals accounted for US$26.6 billion and US$15.1 billion, respectively.

    Although Nvidia's $40 billion proposal to purchase Arm from Softbank would be a kingmaker, it is still pending approval from UK and China. It is worth noting that almost all semiconductor deals in Asia took place in the emerging part of the region. The triple or even quadruple-digit growth in semiconductor M&A in emerging Asian countries is eye-popping. South Korea and Taiwan reported US$3.8 billion and US$1.6 billion in value of deals respectively, up 281.8% and 1,500% from 2020. The deals in India and Malaysia also grew 4,500% and 100%, respectively.

    Notable semiconductor deals such as Beijing Wise Road Asset Management's acquisition of four ASE Technology Holdings' four IC-packaging plants in China and Silterra Malaysia reflected the matured processing technology assets in emerging Asia are popular targets during the time of chip crunch.

    The US$40 billion deal announced by Nvidia to purchase Arm, which is still pending approvals from authorities, is calculated in North America. "Global mergers and acquisition activity in 2021 easily surpassed the pre-pandemic level and nearly matched the peaks of 2015 and 2007 and is poised to climb even higher in the year ahead," according to a KPMG report.

