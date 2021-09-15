Global fab equipment spending to hit another record high in 2022, says SEMI

Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly US$100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected US$90 billion this year, both new records, according to SEMI.
The new fab equipment spending records will mark a rare three consecutive years of growth that began in 2020, bucking the historical cyclical trend of a one- or two-year expansion followed by a year or two of tepid growth or declines. The semiconductor industry last saw more than two consecutive years of growth in the mid-1990s.
The foundry sector will account for the bulk of fab equipment investments in 2022, with more than US$44 billion in spending, followed by the memory sector at over US$38 billion, SEMI said.
Both DRAM and NAND also show large increases in 2022 with jumps in spending to US$17 billion and US$21 billion, respectively, SEMI indicated. Micro/MPU investments will reach approximately US$9 billion, discrete/power US$3 billion, analog US$2 billion, and other devices about US$2 billion next year.
Regionally in 2022, Korea will lead in fab equipment spending at US$30 billion, followed by Taiwan at US$26 billion, and China at nearly US$17 billion, according to SEMI. Japan will take the fourth spot with almost US$9 billion in fab equipment spending. While Europe/Mideast will be in fifth place at US$8 billion, the region is expected to post standout year-over-year percentage growth of 74% in 2022. In the Americas and Southeast Asia, spending is projected to reach more than US$6 billion and US$2 billion, respectively.