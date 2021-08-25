中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 26, 2021
    03:58
    mostly cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    BenQ Materials to expand capacity for separator films
    5h 48min ago
    UVAT enjoys robust demand for advanced packaging, substrate production
    5h 55min ago
    Topco sees silicone materials prices bullish
    6h 11min ago
    Taiwan automotive PCB firms stay cautious despite brisk order visibility
    6h 18min ago
    Quanta, Pegatron obtain orders for new Peloton products
    6h 26min ago
    Apple, other TSMC clients to encounter rising costs
    6h 42min ago
    Largan to set up subsidiary for automotive lens
    6h 43min ago
    Adlink expects revenue to top US$1 billion in 2025
    6h 43min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    China-based EV brands make a move as joint venture companies face chip shortage
    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES 0

    International automotive OE from Germany, the US, and Japan are facing automotive chip shortages and production cuts. This has put a strain on joint venture brands in the Chinese market and provided an opportunity for Chinese EV (electric vehicle) brands.

    Automakers Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford have all been impacted by the pandemic in Malaysia and supply shortages from Japanese semiconductor manufacturers. Chip shortage couldn't get eased as expected, leaving them with no choice but to warn of third-quarter production cuts.

    International automotive OE with deep ties to Chinese joint venture brands will continue to feel the impact of chip shortages in 2021. Joint venture brands have little power to compete with international OE for chips, according to industry sources. Furthermore, car designs and operations usually follow international OE specifications, and making changes to original designs and altering chip usage is difficult in the short term.

    Based on data released by the China Passenger Car Association, July car sales in China reached 1.5 million vehicles, down 7% on year. Total sales for joint venture brands were 670,000 units for a market share of roughly 45%, down 19% on year and 7% on month. This is in contrast with China's own brand sales and manufacturing of new energy vehicles (NEV) which posted strong growth.

    FAW-Volkswagen, SAIC Volkswagen, FAW Mazda, and Dongfeng Honda, which are joint ventures with Volkswagen, have seen annual declines of more than 40%; GAC Mitsubishi and SAIC-GM more than 20%; Changan Mazda, Guangqi Honda, and SAIC-GM-Wuling more than 15%.

    Output from joint venture brands has not met expectations, which has allowed Chinese brands to take the opportunity since their designs are more flexible. They have local support from the Chinese semiconductor supply chain and are more flexible as independent brands. Furthermore, the price competitiveness of Chinese car brands is very high.

    In July, several Chinese automakers saw increases in their annual output: BYD Auto increased by 80%, Chery Automobile by over 50%, Great Wall Motors by 17%, and Chang'an Automobile by 8%. Only Geely, which most resembles the international OE style, fell 5% on year. NEVs took up 16% of the passenger car market. BYD, Li Xiang, and XPeng have more than doubled their output. NIO has more than doubled on year, Nezha has increased by nearly 40%, and Leapmotor has exceeded 60%. Although Tesla's annual growth has nearly doubled, it is down nearly 70% from June.

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Tags
    automotive China electric vehicle IC joint venture Mini LED semiconductor Tesla
    Related stories
    Aug 17
    IC distributors log impressive revenue gains on strong demand
    Aug 17
    Small IC shortage disrupting PC supply
    Mar 17
    Passive component materials vendors upbeat about 1H21
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021