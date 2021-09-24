中文網
    Taiwanese suppliers expect stable EV orders
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Sales of electric vehicle (EV) have grown over 100% on year during the first half of 2021 in the US, EU, and China. Taiwan-based suppliers for EV such as CFTC, KS Terminals, BizLink, and Sinbon have seen revenue grow and expect stable growth for the future.

    Along with rising sales of EV is the rising demand for EV infrastructures, such as charging stations. EV infrastructures need to be built rapidly in large numbers to meet growing demand. Given that the penetration rate of EV is still low, EV suppliers have a bright prospect for the medium- and long-term.

    CFTC said that shipments of EV components are increasing at a steady pace and EV components represent an increasingly higher portion of the company's revenue - now standing at 11.13%. The percentage is getting higher as more and more new components are going in mass production in the fourth quarter. Demand for components of charging infrastructures is also growing.

    BizLink also said that demand in the second half of 2021 remains high as clients expand production capacity in China. Besides, some startup EV makers might go in mass production in the second half of 2021. SinBon has seen orders rise as well thanks to the rising demand for EV.

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
