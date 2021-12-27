Traditional carmakers see sales decline in China in 2021

Automotive joint ventures in China have seen sales decline as the country's double credit system is laying more pressure on traditional carmakers.

According to data from China Passenger Car Association, FAW-Volkswagen has seen 13.3% annual decline in retail sales of passenger cars from January to November this year; SAIC-Volkswagen declined 8.1%; SAIC-GM declined 5.6%; and DongFeng-Nissan declined 4.4%.

Since the double credit system went effective in 2017, carmakers failing to meet credit targets will be punished to the extent of suspending production partially. The more ICE cars are produced, the more credits will be lost; the more EVs are produced, the more credits are given to the carmakers. The punitive measures are meant to force carmakers to invest in making EVs.

EV makers Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng who have enough credits can sell their credits.

Sources at suppliers said although automotive JVs are missing sales targets this year, they are expected to step up efforts in 2022.