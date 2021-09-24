Thailand aims to produce only EVs by 2035

Thailand is a manufacturing hub for cars with a complete automotive supply chain, housing international carmakers such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Great Wall Motors and Mercedes-Benz.

More than two million cars were produced in Thailand annually in the years of 2018 and 2019, according to Statista. The number dropped to a little more than 1.4 million in 2020 due to the pandemic, and COVID remains the biggest factor behind Thailand's subdued car production and sales in 2021.

Following global carmakers' shifts to produce carbon-neutral vehicles, Thailand has also felt the pressing need to promote production and popularity of electric vehicles (EV). According to Bangkok Post, the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee aims to have the country produce only EVs (including cars, motorbikes, and buses) by 2035, totaling about 18.4 million units. For the nearer term, the Committee targets one million EVs produced by 2025, and six million by 2030.

For electric cars and pickup trucks alone, Thailand aims to produce 400,000 units by 2025, 2.94 million by 2030, and 8.63 million by 2035.

According to Nation Thailand citing data from Kasikorn Research Center, sales of EVs in Thailand are forecast to rise to 52,000-55,000 in 2021, growing 70-80% on year, most of which are hybrid EVs (HEV) and plugged-in hybrid EVs (PHEV).

According to Nikkei Asia, investment in manufacturing and building infrastructures for EV has reached THB79 billion (US$2.5 billion) for 2017-2019, and the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) is expected to ramp up the national budget to build more EV support equipment nationwide for the years to come.

Data from Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) show that there were about 2,200 EV chargers at 664 charging locations across Thailand as of June 2021. According to Bangkok Post citing data from EVAT, Thailand's EV registrations reached 100,000 as of April 2021, and the government aims to have one million EVs on the road by 2025.

BOI has offered some tax incentives for car manufacturers, but the government needs to devise a clearer plan for infrastructures. According to International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook report, Thailand provided only 0.07 EV support equipment to each EV in 2020, slightly higher than that in the US, while South Korea has the highest EVSE-to-EV ratio at 0.47.

Apart from traditional OEs, Thailand, as one of the top car-producing countries, has attracted foreign investors to invest in its EV industry. For example, Taiwan-based Foxconn (Hon Hai), who has been aggressively venturing into the EV sector, has partnered up with Thailand's stated-owned energy giant PTT to build EVs.

The two companies are forming a joint venture to develop EV technologies that will be shared with other car suppliers through Foxconn's EV platform MIH.