    Taiwan IC substrate makers poised to enjoy strong 4Q21
    12h 8min ago
    VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones
    12h 31min ago
    Chipmakers gearing up for DDR5 output ramp-up
    Dec 9, 20:50
    Asustek posts over 20% surge in November revenue
    Dec 9, 20:41
    Notebook ODMs see 4Q21 shipments stay high
    Dec 9, 20:40
    TSMC equipment and materials suppliers to embrace strong 2022
    Dec 9, 20:40
    Chinese carmakers step up investment in semiconductor

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Car chips are in shortage. Credit: DIGITIMES

    SAIC Capital, owned by Shanghai-based SAIC Motor, is investing CNY500 million (US$78.7 million) in GTA Semiconductor, marking another step towards the upstream of the supply chain by Chinese carmakers.

    GTA Semiconductor is a Shanghai-based, car chip and SiC power module supplier, having raised strategic funds of CNY8 billion in its series A fundraising led by parent company Huada Semiconductor. Other investors in GTA Semiconductor include Skyworth investment, Xiaomi Yangtze River Industrial Fund, and Shanghai Lingang Group.

    GTA Semiconductor has entered the phase II of a CNY27 billion-investment project, including expanding its 12-inch production capacity to monthly 50,000 wafers.

    Through investment, SAIC Capital is helping GTA Semiconductor accelerate R&D of PMIC, IGBT, and SiC power modules. The faster suppliers merge with carmakers, the better they can source car chips.

    Chip shortages have laid huge impact on the automotive sector. BYD's self-sufficient strategy has made a great example for carmakers who found themselves distraught by material shortages.

    Ford and GM announced that they are starting partnerships with Global Foundries and TSMC respectively. Geely, Dongfeng Motor are investing in car chip manufacturing as well: Geely-owned Viridi, along with Accorpower and Xinhe Bot, have set up a semiconductor company, while Dongfeng has invested in Huaxin Computer in Wuxi.

