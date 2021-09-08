Global car supply chain sees uncertainties ahead

The global automotive supply chain is seeing worsened shortages of semiconductors and lithium batteries in the third quarter as the pandemic in Southeast Asia disrupts production of semiconductors. The outlook of the fourth quater is not promising.

Suppliers originally expected certain improvement in production utilization rate in the third quarter, but a few major incidents have blocked the path to balance.

The resurgence of the pandemic in the Southeast Asia since June has forced semiconductor plants to go into lockdowns, and the outbreak has not been contained. Japanese car component suppliers, semiconductor packaging and testing plants, and passive component factories in the region are all being affected.

Shortage of lithium batteries is not seeing improvement, either. The rise of electric vehicles (EV) has sent the car supply chain into heated competition for lithium battery supply.

The power crisis in the US state of Texas earlier this year and a devastating flood in Zhengzhou, China in mid-July had hit hard the local carmakers and suppliers, including some engine makers

Component suppliers, even those unaffected, have had to postpone shipments to carmakers, such as Toyota and Volkswagen, who have had to halt production.

Data from KGI Investment Advisory show that although IDMs and wafer foundries are devoted to increasing production, things are not going as planned due to the pandemic. In the worst case scenario, global car sales would reach 80 million in 2021 with only 3% on-year growth.