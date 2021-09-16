China new energy car output, sales in August rise

China-based makers produced 309,000 new energy vehicles and sold 321,000 units in August 2021, both soaring 180% on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output consisted of 252,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 56,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 190% and 140% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 265,000 EVs and 56,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 190% and 170% on year.

New energy cars took up 17.8% of all new cars sold in China in August, CAAM said.

During January-August, 1.813 million new energy vehicles were produced and 1.799 million units were sold, both increasing 1.9 times on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 1.512 million EVs and 300,000 PHEVs, respectively hiking 220% and 110% on year, while the latter consisted of 1.492 million EVs and 306,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 210% and 140% on year.

In addition, 724 fuel cell vehicles were produced and 733 units sold in the 8-month period, growing 27.7% and 26.8% respectively on year.