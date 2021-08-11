中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 12, 2021
    11:10
    partly cloudy
    30°C
    Tech Chips + Components
    Taiwan government and enterprises should team up for talent cultivation, says Etron chair
    Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Built upon its solid foundation, Taiwan's semiconductor industry is gearing up for its next stage of development. A shortage of engineers and other professionals remains a challenge facing Taiwan's chipmaking sector, nevertheless, according to Nicky Lu, chairman of Taiwan's fabless chipmaker Etron Technology.

    Lu urged Taiwan's government to pay attention to talent cultivation, which also requires the assistance of major local enterprises. A government-initiated task force should be formed to develop new talent pools and proceeded in cooperation with local enterprises, targeting the next generation of chipmaking technologies, Lu said.

    Taiwan should also provide a business environment that is favorable to young entrepreneurs, Lu indicated. Young entrepreneurs should gain encouragement from the government when exploring ways to fund their startup businesses, Lu said.

    Young entrepreneurs and talent cultivation are both critical to the evolution of Taiwan's semiconductor industry, Lu believes.

    The global semiconductor industry is poised to generate US$500-550 billion in output value this year. The industry output value is expected to grow further in 2022, Lu continued, as foundry capacity remains tight coupled with sustained strong demand for IC substrates, packaging and testing.

    Automotive electronics, AI and big data will continue stimulating the global IC market growth over the next several years. On the supply side, meanwhile, chip shortages will persist through 2023 before new fabs come online, Lu indicated.

    Specializing in specialty DRAM memory, Etron saw its net profits jump nearly 180% sequentially to NT$151 million (US$5.42 million) in the second quarter of 2021. Net profits totaled NT$205 million in the first half of this year, compared to losses during the same period in 2020.

    Etron chairman Nicky Lu

    Etron chairman Nicky Lu
    Photo: Digitimes file photo

    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    2020 AI automotive Big Data capacity chairman demand DRAM electronics Etron fabless foundry government IC packaging semiconductor startup Taiwan Team testing
    Companies
    Etron Technology
