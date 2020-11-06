AI key to future Taiwan semiconductor success, says Etron chairman

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Developing and strengthening technology associated with artificial intelligence (AI) will be critical for Taiwan-based chipmakers in their pursuit of the next growth engine, and may be the key to enhancing the future competitiveness of Taiwan's semiconductor industry against counterparts in China and South Korea, according to Nicky Lin, chairman for Etron Technology.

Governments in China, South Korea and the US have stepped up their support for their domestic chipmakers, with plans to inject considerable amounts into the local semiconductor industries. Taiwan's semiconductor sector will be facing growing competition in the global marketplace five years from now, said Lin.

The COVID-19 pandemic has unexpectedly put Taiwan's chipmaking sector at an advantage, Lin noted, adding that 2021 will still be a prosperous year for many Taiwan-based chipmakers.

Lin urged Taiwan's chipmakers to be more aggressive in the post COVID-19 era, as AI technology will be increasingly adopted in a wide range of applications. Developing integrated AI chips (AI-on-chip with integrated memory, logic ICs and other devices) will be a challenge but the key to the competitiveness of Taiwan's semiconductor industry.

Lin noted that Etron will be enhancing its AI chip solutions over the next five years, with its focus on a wide range of applications including education, healthcare and others.

Etron is a Taiwan-based fabless chipmaker specializing in PC peripherals as well as communication and consumer electronics devices.

Etron Technology chairman Nicky Lu

Photo: Digitimes file photo